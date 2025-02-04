Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
20 Francs 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1808 with mark J. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5372 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
