Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

20 Francs 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 20 Francs 1808 J - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 20 Francs 1808 J - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1808 with mark J. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5372 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 J at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
