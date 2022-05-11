flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Mariengroschen 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Mariengroschen 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,28 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Mariengroschen 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1527 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Westphalia Mariengroschen 1808 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Westphalia Mariengroschen 1808 C at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Westphalia Mariengroschen 1808 C at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

