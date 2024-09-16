flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2 Centimes 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2 Centimes 1808 J - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2 Centimes 1808 J - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,95 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2 Centimes
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Centimes 1808 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction VINCHON - December 9, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2 Centimes 1808 J at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price

