2 Centimes 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Centimes 1808 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (13) AU (2) XF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) PF67 (1) PF64 (2) RB (3) BN (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Felzmann (3)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (4)

MDC Monaco (2)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Palombo (3)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

VINCHON (1)