Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2 Centimes 1808 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,95 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2 Centimes
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2 Centimes 1808 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******

