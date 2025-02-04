flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

20 Francs 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 20 Francs 1808 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 20 Francs 1808 C - Gold Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,450

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1808 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2598 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
690 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 9, 2023
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 20 Francs 1808 C at auction Heritage - February 4, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date February 4, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
For the sale of 20 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

