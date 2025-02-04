Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
20 Francs 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,450
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Francs 1808 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2598 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
For the sale of 20 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
