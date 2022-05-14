flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

4 Pfennig 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 4 Pfennig 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0064 oz) 0,2 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 4 Pfennig 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1808 C at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1808 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

