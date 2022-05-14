4 Pfennig 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 4 Pfennig 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)