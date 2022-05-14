Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
4 Pfennig 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0064 oz) 0,2 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 4 Pfennig 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
