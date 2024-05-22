Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
10 Céntimos 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,97 g
- Pure silver (0,0127 oz) 0,394 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Céntimos 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search