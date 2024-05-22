flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

10 Céntimos 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 10 Céntimos 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 10 Céntimos 1808 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,0127 oz) 0,394 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 10 Céntimos 1808 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1388 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Westphalia 10 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Westphalia 10 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Westphalia 10 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 10 Céntimos 1808 C at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1808 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 10 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access