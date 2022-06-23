1 Pfennig 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Pfennig 1808 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2782 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition XF (4) VF (3) No grade (1)