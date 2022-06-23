Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1 Pfennig 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1808
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Pfennig 1808 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2782 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
