Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1 Pfennig 1808 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1808 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1 Pfennig 1808 C - Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1 Pfennig 1808 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2782 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WAG (1)
Westphalia 1 Pfennig 1808 C at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Westphalia 1 Pfennig 1808 C at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Westphalia 1 Pfennig 1808 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Pfennig 1808 C at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Pfennig 1808 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Pfennig 1808 C at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Pfennig 1808 C at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1 Pfennig 1808 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

