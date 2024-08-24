Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins for Poland 5 Groszy of Alexander I - Russia
5 Groszy null
Year Mark Description Sales Sales0 0
5 Groszy 1816-1832
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1816 IB 2,700,000 0 711817 IB - 0 01818 IB 3,055,764 0 721819 IB 5,531,568 0 721820 IB 3,481,037 0 481821 IB 1,651,023 0 141822 IB 1,281,611 0 181823 IB 2,098,041 0 281824 IB 234,591 0 191825 IB 349,978 0 201826 IB 2,079,136 0 141827 IB 1,904,020 0 41827 FH 1,904,020 0 441828 FH 402,504 0 141829 FH 713,581 0 201829 KG Restrike - 0 11830 FH 571,205 0 211831 KG 359,326 0 21832 KG 153,687 0 51832 KG Restrike - 0 0
5 Groszy 1818 Pattern
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1818 IB 0 0
