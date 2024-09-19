Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1667

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1667 AT
Reverse 2 Ducat 1667 AT
2 Ducat 1667 AT
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1667 HDL Torun
Reverse 2 Ducat 1667 HDL Torun
2 Ducat 1667 HDL Torun
Average price 28000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ducat 1667 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1667 DL Danzig
Ducat 1667 DL Danzig
Average price 9100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ducat 1667 HDL Torun
Reverse Ducat 1667 HDL Torun
Ducat 1667 HDL Torun
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB Straight shield
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 109
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 IP Elbing
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 IP Elbing
Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 IP Elbing
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL Danzig
Average price 7800 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL Torun
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL Torun
Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL Torun
Average price 6100 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 298
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TBL Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TBL Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TBL Bust in a circle frame
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 45

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search