Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1667
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
