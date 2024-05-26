Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Straight shield" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 TLB "Straight shield" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Straight shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

