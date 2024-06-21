Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 29 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1667
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5445 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
10365 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search