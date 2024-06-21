Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU55 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)