Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 29 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Torun" with mark HDL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5445 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
10365 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - October 21, 2000
Seller GGN
Date October 21, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction GGN - February 23, 1991
Seller GGN
Date February 23, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1667 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search