Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 IP "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 30 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1667
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Elbing" with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
