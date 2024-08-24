Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 IP "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 IP "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 IP "Elbing" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 30 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Elbing" with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 IP "Elbing" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

