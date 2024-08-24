Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 IP "Elbing" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Elbing" with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

