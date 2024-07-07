Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1667
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
