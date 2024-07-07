Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1667 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak)
Search