6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

