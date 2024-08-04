Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TBL "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TBL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389708 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
