Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TBL "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TBL "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 TBL "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TBL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389708 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1667 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1667 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search