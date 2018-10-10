Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2468 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
