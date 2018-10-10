Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1667
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2468 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
