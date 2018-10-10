Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1667 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2468 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)