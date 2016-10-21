Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1667 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 29 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1667
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1667 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
42248 $
Price in auction currency 160000 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26223 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1667 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search