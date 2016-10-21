2 Ducat 1667 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1667 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)