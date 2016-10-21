Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1667 HDL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1667 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1667 HDL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 29 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1667 "Torun" with mark HDL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 160,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 2 Ducat 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
42248 $
Price in auction currency 160000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26223 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Poland 2 Ducat 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1667 HDL "Torun" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1667 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

