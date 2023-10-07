Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1667
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1667 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Stack's (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16160 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14015 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
