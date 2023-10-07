Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1667
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1667 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16160 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14015 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1667 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

