Ducat 1667 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1667 "Danzig" with mark DL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)