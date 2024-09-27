Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1779

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ
8 Escudos 1779 M PJ
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 S CF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 S CF
8 Escudos 1779 S CF
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ
4 Escudos 1779 M PJ
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 S CF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 S CF
4 Escudos 1779 S CF
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ
2 Escudos 1779 M PJ
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 S CF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 S CF
2 Escudos 1779 S CF
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 S CF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 S CF
1 Escudo 1779 S CF
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ
1 Escudo 1779 M PJ
Average price 470 $
Sales
1 71
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ
1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ
Average price 160 $
Sales
1 56
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1779 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1779 S CF
1/2 Escudo 1779 S CF
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 38

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1779 S CF
Reverse 8 Reales 1779 S CF
8 Reales 1779 S CF
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 4 Reales 1779 M PJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1779 M PJ
4 Reales 1779 M PJ
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 4 Reales 1779 S CF
Reverse 4 Reales 1779 S CF
4 Reales 1779 S CF
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Reales 1779 M PJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1779 M PJ
2 Reales 1779 M PJ
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Reales 1779 S CF
Reverse 2 Reales 1779 S CF
2 Reales 1779 S CF
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1 Real 1779 M PJ
Reverse 1 Real 1779 M PJ
1 Real 1779 M PJ
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Real 1779 S CF
Reverse 1 Real 1779 S CF
1 Real 1779 S CF
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Real 1779 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Real 1779 M PJ
1/2 Real 1779 M PJ
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Real 1779 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Real 1779 S CF
1/2 Real 1779 S CF
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 7

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1779
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1779
8 Maravedís 1779
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1779
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1779
4 Maravedís 1779
Average price 40 $
Sales
1 25
Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 14
