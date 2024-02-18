Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1779 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1779 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1779 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2307 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 24, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

