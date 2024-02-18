2 Reales 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1779 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2307 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 24, 2017.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9) F (1)