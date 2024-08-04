Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2433 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

