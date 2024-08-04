Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2433 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price


Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


123
