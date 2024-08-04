Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
879 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
771 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - March 25, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date March 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

