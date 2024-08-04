Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 820. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
879 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
771 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

