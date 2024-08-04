Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
