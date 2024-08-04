Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1645 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

