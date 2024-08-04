1/2 Escudo 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (4) VF (34)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Cayón (5)

HERVERA (3)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)