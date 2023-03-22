Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1779 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search