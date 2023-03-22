Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1779 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1779 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1779 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Reales 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

