2 Reales 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1779 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3433 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (11) F (2)