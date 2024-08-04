Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Spink - May 11, 2023
Seller Spink
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

