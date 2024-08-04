Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
