Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1779 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1779 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1779 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1779 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1779 M PJ at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

