Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1779 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- ibercoin (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search