4 Reales 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1779 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place September 1, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
