Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1779 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1779 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1779 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place September 1, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • London Coins (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1779 S CF at auction London Coins - September 2, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Reales 1779 S CF at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

