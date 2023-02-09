4 Reales 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1779 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2025 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place September 1, 2017.

Сondition VF (4) F (1)