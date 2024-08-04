Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (23)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1779 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search