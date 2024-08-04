Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
