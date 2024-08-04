1 Escudo 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36229 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (15) VF (49) F (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (23)

Cayón (8)

Felzmann (2)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (2)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numisor (1)

Sedwick (2)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)

UBS (2)