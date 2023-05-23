Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1779 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search