8 Reales 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1779 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition XF (3) VF (7) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1)