2 Escudos 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

