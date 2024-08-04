Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (8)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1779 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search