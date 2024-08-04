Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
