Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1779 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1779 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1779 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
