Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1779 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
