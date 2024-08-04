Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30629 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,285. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1509 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1949 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

