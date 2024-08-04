Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30629 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,285. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1509 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1949 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
