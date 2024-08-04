8 Escudos 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30629 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,285. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (15) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) XF45 (5) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Bolaffi (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (8)

Heritage (6)

Herrero (1)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (1)