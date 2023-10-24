8 Maravedís 1779 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1779 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

