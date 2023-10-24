Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1779 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1779 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1779 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1779 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Roma Numismatics - February 25, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

