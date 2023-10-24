Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1779 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1779 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2872 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search