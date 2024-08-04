Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1779 S CF at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1779 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search