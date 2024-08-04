Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Möller (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
