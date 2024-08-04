1 Escudo 1779 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1779 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition XF (7) VF (7) No grade (1)