1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 11, 2019.

