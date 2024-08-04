Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1779 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 11, 2019.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
