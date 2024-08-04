Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1779 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
