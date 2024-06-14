Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1779 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1779 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Maravedís 1779 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1779 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 4 Maravedís 1779 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

