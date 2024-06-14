Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1779 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1779 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
