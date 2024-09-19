Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1776

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ
8 Escudos 1776 M PJ
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 S CF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 S CF
8 Escudos 1776 S CF
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 4 Escudos 1776 S CF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1776 S CF
4 Escudos 1776 S CF
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ
2 Escudos 1776 M PJ
Average price 950 $
Sales
1 100
Obverse 2 Escudos 1776 S CF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1776 S CF
2 Escudos 1776 S CF
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ
1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1776 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1776 S CF
1/2 Escudo 1776 S CF
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 33

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1776 S CF
Reverse 8 Reales 1776 S CF
8 Reales 1776 S CF
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 4 Reales 1776 M PJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1776 M PJ
4 Reales 1776 M PJ
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 4 Reales 1776 S CF
Reverse 4 Reales 1776 S CF
4 Reales 1776 S CF
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Reales 1776 M PJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1776 M PJ
2 Reales 1776 M PJ
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 2 Reales 1776 S CF
Reverse 2 Reales 1776 S CF
2 Reales 1776 S CF
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Real 1776 M PJ
Reverse 1 Real 1776 M PJ
1 Real 1776 M PJ
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Real 1776 S CF
Reverse 1 Real 1776 S CF
1 Real 1776 S CF
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1/2 Real 1776 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Real 1776 S CF
1/2 Real 1776 S CF
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 7

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1776
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1776
8 Maravedís 1776
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1776
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1776
4 Maravedís 1776
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1776
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1776
2 Maravedís 1776
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 14
