Coins of Spain 1776
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1776 M PJ
Average price
2700 $
Sales
0
34
8 Escudos 1776 S CF
Average price
3900 $
Sales
0
24
4 Escudos 1776 S CF
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
25
2 Escudos 1776 M PJ
Average price
950 $
Sales
1
100
2 Escudos 1776 S CF
Average price
860 $
Sales
0
21
1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ
Average price
400 $
Sales
0
83
1/2 Escudo 1776 S CF
Average price
430 $
Sales
0
33
Silver coins
8 Reales 1776 S CF
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
39
4 Reales 1776 M PJ
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
22
4 Reales 1776 S CF
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
6
2 Reales 1776 M PJ
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
27
2 Reales 1776 S CF
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
21
1 Real 1776 M PJ
Average price
540 $
Sales
0
4
1 Real 1776 S CF
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
6
1/2 Real 1776 S CF
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
7
Copper coins
8 Maravedís 1776
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
23
4 Maravedís 1776
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
22
2 Maravedís 1776
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
26
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
14
