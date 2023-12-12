Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1776 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1776 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Maravedís 1776 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1776 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

