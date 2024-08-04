Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1776 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Cayón (8)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (20)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (14)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (2)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
