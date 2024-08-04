2 Escudos 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1776 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

