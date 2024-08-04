Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1776 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction CNG - March 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
