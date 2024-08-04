Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1776 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31606 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (5)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search