2 Reales 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1776 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61309 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 420. Bidding took place May 31, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
