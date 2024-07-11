Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1776 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1776 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1776 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61309 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 420. Bidding took place May 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1776 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search