2 Reales 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1776 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61309 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 420. Bidding took place May 31, 2023.

