Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1776 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1776 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1776 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2577 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 61. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 1 Real 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

