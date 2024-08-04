Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1776 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (7)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - April 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1776 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
