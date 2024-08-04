Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1776 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (24)
- Cayón (7)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (7)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search