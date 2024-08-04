Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1776 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,240. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4820 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3001 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - December 10, 2009
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - December 10, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2009
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

