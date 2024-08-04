Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1776 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31084 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,240. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Sedwick (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4820 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3001 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2009
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
