1 Real 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1776 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
