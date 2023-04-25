Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1776 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1776 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1776 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1776 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

