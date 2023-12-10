4 Reales 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1776 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 650. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.

