Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1776 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1776 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1776 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 650. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Via (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 385 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Via - July 8, 2022
Seller Via
Date July 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction CNG - May 13, 2015
Seller CNG
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1776 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search