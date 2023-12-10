Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1776 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 650. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 385 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
