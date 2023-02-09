1/2 Real 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1776 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) VF (4) F (2)