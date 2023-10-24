Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1776 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1776 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
