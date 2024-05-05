8 Reales 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1776 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

