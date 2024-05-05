Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1776 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1776 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1776 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
919 $
Price in auction currency 10000 NOK
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - August 22, 2023
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - August 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - April 4, 2019
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - April 4, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1776 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1776 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search