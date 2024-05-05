Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1776 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2189 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
919 $
Price in auction currency 10000 NOK
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
