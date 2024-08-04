Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1776 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place December 15, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
