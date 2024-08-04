Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1776 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1776 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1776 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63356 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place December 15, 2016.

Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - November 26, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

